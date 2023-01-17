Marlene A. Gohman, 72, Clear Lake

July 4, 1950 - January 15, 2023

Memorial Services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for Marlene A. Gohman, age 72, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. James Bump will officiate and burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Marlene was born July 4, 1950 in Monticello to Harold and Alice (Jensen) Laughton. She married John Gohman on September 23, 1967. Marlene lived in the Clear Lake area all of her life. She was a homemaker and also worked at McDonald’s Meats in Clear Lake for 11 years. Marlene was a member of Rejoice Lutheran Church. She enjoyed camping, gardening, baking mint brownies and homemade bread, hosting family gatherings, and attending her grandkids activities. Marlene was selfless, dedicated, and a hard-worker. She was always willing to help her kids with any project or task, no matter how unglamorous or tough the job was. She volunteered for six years with the St. Cloud School District reading with young students twice a week. Marlene was most proud of her kids and grandkids.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, John of Clear Lake; son and daughter, Bret (Julie) of Annandale and Danna (Alex) Hard of Clear Lake; sister, Geraldine (Gary) Mealhouse of Backus; grandsons, Sam and Andy Gohman, and Brayden Hard; and nieces and nephews. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents.