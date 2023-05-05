Mark “Moses” Al Muellenbach, 61, Zimmerman

April 25, 1962 - May 3, 2023

Mark “Moses” Al Muellenbach passed away surrounded by family on May 3, 2023, at his home in Zimmerman, MN, at the age of 61. Memorial Services will be held at 3:30 PM on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Free Grace United Church in Elk River. The church will be open at 3:00 PM for friends, family, and all who knew him to gather.

Mark Al was born to Leonard and Inez (Burkhart) Muellenbach on April 25, 1962, in Moorhead. He graduated from Anoka High School in 1980 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. He worked at Hoffman Engineering for many years, where he was known for his dedication, strong work ethic, and kindness.

Mark married the love of his life, Doreen Smith, on March 4, 1995. Together they raised their children, Eli and Lee. Mark was a very involved dad, always making sure to attend all of their concerts, plays, and sporting events, supporting them in every aspect of their lives. His love for his family was evident in all that he did, and his selflessness and servant heart made him a role model for all.

Mark's love for the outdoors was a significant part of his life. He enjoyed spending time at the family lake, fishing, hunting, and simply soaking in the beauty of nature. He was also an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, cheering on his favorite team with passion. When it came to cooking, his claim to fame were his enchiladas. He was also a true grill master, known for his mouthwatering pork ribs, salmon, chicken, steak, and much more. Mark's booming laugh brought joy to any room he entered. His love for worship music and his deep faith were lived out daily, always putting others before himself and helping those in need. Mark will always be remembered for being an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Mark is survived by his wife, Doreen; children, Eli (Kaley) Muellenbach of Duluth and Lee Muellenbach of Fargo, ND; mother, Inez Muellenbach; siblings, Pam Johnson of Zimmerman, Terri (Tim) Jackson of Princeton, and Scott (Diane) Muellenbach of Zimmerman; nephews, Andrew, Alex, Matt, and Jon; and many other relatives and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard; and his beloved dog, Tank.