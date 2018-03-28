Marjorie Mary “Braun” Wickert, 102, St. Cloud

May 5, 1915 - March 26, 2018

Marjorie Wickert loading...

28Marjorie Mary "Braun" Wickert, age 102, of St. Cloud, MN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 26, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery immediately after the service, followed by a light lunch at the church.

Marjorie Mary "Braun" Wickert was born May 5, 1915, at the farm home of her parents, Alphonse and Theresa Braun, on the south side of St. Cloud overlooking the Mississippi River.

The second oldest of eight children, she graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud in 1934 and from the College of St. Catherine nursing school in St. Paul, MN, as an RN in 1937.

Marjorie married Joseph P. Scherman of St. Paul in 1942 and they were blessed with a daughter, Mary Jo, born in 1943. Her husband served in the U.S. Army infantry in World War II and was killed in action in Europe in December, 1944. She married Leonard Robert Wickert of St. Paul in 1946 and had two sons, Timothy, born in 1948 and Thomas, born in 1955. The family moved from St. Paul to Bismarck, ND, in 1962 where Leonard was manager of the A.W. Lucas department store. After retirement, Marjorie and Leonard moved to St. Cloud in 1993 and then briefly to Bradenton, FL in 2002, where Leonard passed away the following year. Marjorie returned to St. Cloud in 2004 and began her stay at St. Benedict’s Senior Center.

Marjorie and Leonard were very active in the Catholic faith and were awarded the Pope Pius X Medal for Lay Leadership in1962. In North Dakota they were founding directors of the North Dakota Right to Life Association and were named the 1971 Catholic Family of The Year by the Knights of Columbus. Marjorie served as Executive Secretary of the Permanent Diaconate Program for the Diocese of Bismarck from 1969-1985 and served on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop’s Education Committee in Washington D.C. from 1982-1990.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo (John) Warren, Walker, MN; sons, Timothy (Janet) Wickert, Williamsburg, VA, and Thomas (Cecelia) Wickert, Parish, FL; grandsons, John C. Warren III, Chanhassen, MN, and Michael Warren, Minneapolis, MN; granddaughters, Shanna Warren Brough, Wingello, Australia, and Jennifer Wickert, Columbus, OH; great granddaughter, Rachel Warren, Chaska, MN, and great-grandson, Brendan Brough, Wingello, Australia; sister, Helen Reller, Sun Prairie, WI; and brother-in-law Eric Mildebrath, St. Cloud, MN

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard Robert Wickert; parents Alphonse and Theresa Braun; brothers and sisters-in-law Donald and Marie Braun, Robert and Margaret Braun. and James and Helen Braun; sisters and brothers-in-law Louise and A.J. “Ike” Eichorn, and Mary and David Kuhn; and by sister Francis Mildebrath and brother-in-law Vernon Reller.

Flowers are welcome, as are memorial gifts to either St. Benedict’s Senior Community Foundation, 1406 6th Ave., St. Cloud, MN 56304 or Students for Life of America, P.O. Box 1832, Merrifield, VA 22116-9879.