Marilyn J. Schueller, 77, Sartell

September 8, 1942 - December 16, 2019

A celebration of life will be a later date for Marilyn J. Schueller, 77 of Sartell who passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Edgewood Senior Living in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Marilyn was born on September 8, 1942 in St. Cloud to Theodore and Emma (Schuster) Olson. She married Henry Oehrlein and they later divorced. She married Arnie Hodel and they later divorced. Marilyn then married Ervin Schueller and they divorced years later. She lived in Sauk Rapids for 30 years and in Sartell for the last 34 years. Marilyn was a teacher for Reach-Up/ Head Start for many years and also worked for Catholic Charities for a number of years before her retirement. Marilyn loved country music, dancing and being outside in the sunshine. She was very approachable, had a kind spirit and loved to laugh and have fun with her friends and family. Marilyn will always be remembered for loving her grandbabies and spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Bella.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Mark (Kim) Oehrlein of Brainerd, Scott (Mary) Oehrlein of St. Cloud, Paul (Barb) Oehrlein of Anchorage, AK, Robin (Greg) Hadley of St. Cloud and Jamie (Jennifer) Oehrlein of St. Joseph; sisters and brother, Lois (Duane) Paulson of St. Cloud, Rosemary (Vernon) Bullock of Silver Bay, and Ken (Maxine) Olson of St. Cloud; 15 grandchildren; three great grandchildren with two on the way and her cherished best friend, Gail Beckner. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ted, Jr., Carl, Robert and Richard Olson; and sister, Helen DeLaney.

To honor Marilyn’s life, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter at or to Alzheimer’s Association 600 25th Ave S, St Cloud, MN 56301.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for St. Croix Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care that was given to Marilyn in her final days.