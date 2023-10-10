Marie J. McKenzie, 94, Sauk Rapids

April 7, 1929 – October 6, 2023

Marie J McKenzie, age 94, of Sauk Rapids, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 6, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

In honoring Marie’s wishes no services will be held. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marie Jeanette McKenzie was born on April 7, 1929 in Sauk Rapids, MN to Walter and Mary (Sherer) Schave. She grew up in Sauk Rapids graduating in 1947 and went on to work in the office of the Sartell Paper Mill. Marie was married to Clarence McKenzie on November 14, 1947 in Little Falls, MN. She enjoyed square dancing, sewing, gardening flowers and vegetables, babysitting, fishing, playing cards, especially poker, and spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Gloria Patton of Sauk Rapids and Kathy Peltier of North St. Paul; her grandchildren, Shawn Patton, Sheila Patton, Justin Tocko, and Joshua Tocko; great-grandchildren, Mitchell Patton, Samantha Patton, Lily Selbitschka, and Harper Tocko.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Walter Schave Jr. and Donald Schave; sister, Marla Lahr; and infant siblings, Robert and Norma.

The family would like to extend a special thank you the staff of Good Shepherd Assisted Living, Good Shepherd Memory Cottages, and Moments Hospice for all the loving care they provided Marie. They were like angels to her.