Marcella T. Curtis, 88, Albany

February 27, 1932 - April 30, 2020

Private Graveside services will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waite Park for Marcella Curtis who died Thursday at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. The Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate. There will be a private family visitation at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A future memorial mass will take place at St. Joseph’s Church in Waite Park after restrictions have been removed.

Marcie was born February 27, 1932 in Albany to John & Angeline (Pilarski) Paggen. She married Edwin “Eppie” Curtis on February 28, 1951 in St. Cloud. Marcie worked at St. Cloud State University in the dorms and then as a librarian at Great River Regional Library for many years until her retirement. She is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, Moose Lodge Auxiliary and Waite Park Legion Auxiliary. Marcie enjoyed her family the most. Her grandkids and great grandkids were her pride and joy. She enjoyed her time working at the library which brought her passion to read. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and her bus trips to the casino. Her other love was all the Minnesota sports, the Wild, Twins, Timberwolves and Vikings.

Survivors include her children, Susie Young of Waite Park; David (Susan) Curtis of St. Cloud; Gary (Debra) Curtis of Waite Park; Brenda (Art) Keller of Waite Park; Kim (Todd) Johnson of St. Joseph; Jeff (Julie) Curtis of Waite Park; brothers and sisters, David (Rasty) Paggen of Waite Park; Gerald (Manny) Paggen of Rice; Beatrice (Poo) Dahl of St. Cloud; Judy Laudenbach of Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, Christy (Jeff), Brad (Anne), Jason (Jess), Abby (Mike), Nick (Ridell), Lacy (Ross), Travis (Jen), Jill (Matt), Brent (Kiley), Hallee (Kyle), Maddie, Gretchen, Landin, Lilly, Ali, Liam, Violet, Tyler, Elleanor, Mallana, Iolla, Everly, and Quinn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edwin in 1976, brothers, Donald and Jerome Paggen; son-in-law, Alvie Young.