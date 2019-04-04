Marcella A. Achmann, 92, Avon

July 24, 1926 - March 31, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Benedicts Church in Avon for Marcella A. Achmann, 92 of Avon who passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Mother of Mercy in Albany. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon and after 9 AM on Saturday at the church. Rev. Gregory Miller will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Avon.

Marcella was born on July 24, 1926 in Collegeville Township to Henry and Rose (Bergmann) Wiechmann. She married Theodore J. Achmann on August 28, 1945 at St. Benedict Church in Avon. She was a member of St. Benedict Church in Avon as well as a member of Christian Mothers. Marcella was a happy, strong-willed and determined person who always was there for her family. She enjoyed reading the paper, gardening, canning, making homemade bread, crocheting, quilting, cross word puzzles, embroidery, puzzles watching the Minnesota Twins, playing cards and going to the casino. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Joan (Bill) Achmann-Holden of Avon and Ron (Joan) Achmann of Avon; grandson, Ron Achmann Jr. of Avon; brother, Meinard (Dolores) Wiechmann of Litchfield; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; grandson, Adam; brother, Elmer; and sisters, Leona and Dolores.