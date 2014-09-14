Man, Woman Arrested After Alleged Fight In St. Coud

ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud police have arrested a man and woman after an alleged fight between the two.

The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. last (Saturday) night in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue South.

Thirty-six year old Tywan Gill of St. Cloud was stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver.

Thirty-two year old Johnetta Williams of St. Cloud was arrested and is facing charges of 2nd degree assault.

Through investigation, Gill was also arrested and is facing charges of domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault.