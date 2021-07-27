Man Suspected in North Dakota Killing Arrested in Minnesota

MOORHEAD (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting and killing a man in western North Dakota has been arrested.

The 25-year-old suspect was found hiding in the stairwell of an apartment on the south side of Moorhead, Minnesota. He was taken into custody without incident.

A handgun was recovered in the area.

Get our free mobile app

The man is wanted for a shooting Sunday in Killdeer, which is about 45 miles north of Dickinson.

He is being held in the Clay County Jail awaiting extradition for charges in North Dakota.