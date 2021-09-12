Man Struck by Train in Minneapolis Expected to Survive
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a pedestrian was seriously injured but is expected to survive after being struck by a train in Minneapolis.
Police responded to a report about 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the northeast part of the city and located a man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to an area hospital.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. No further details were immediately available.