Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Assault

FERGUS FALLS – A Ponsford man was sentenced to just over eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for violently assaulting a man on the White Earth Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, during the early morning hours of June 3, 2020, 23-year-old Wesley Warren and another man got into an argument with the victim. The argument escalated into a physical altercation and Warren and the other man knocked out the victim.

Once the fight was over and the victim was lying face down on the ground, Warren continued the assault by picking up a 42-pound cinderblock and dropping it on the back of the victim’s head.

As a result of the assault, the victim was hospitalized for several weeks due to brain trauma and was later transferred to a long-term care facility.

On June 17, 2021, following a four-day jury trial, Warren was found guilty of one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

