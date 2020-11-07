Man Sentenced to Prison for Fatally Punching Bus Passenger
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for fatally punching a 75-year-old man who had asked his group to be quiet on a city bus.
Reports say 24-year-old Leroy Davis-Miles was sentenced Friday to 13 years and four months in prison on one count of unintentional second-degree murder for killing Shirwa Hassan Jibril last year. Davis-Miles pleaded guilty to the charge in September.
Surveillance video and witnesses told police that Davis-Miles walked next to Jibril before approaching him and punching him once, knocking him backward. Jibril struck his head on the pavement.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app