Man Sentenced for Sauk Rapids Train Jacking

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A man who was charged in an attempted train jacking in Sauk Rapids last September has been sentenced.

Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman of Loretto, Minnesota was given an 18-month prison sentence. He gets credit for having served approximately six months in the county jail.

Hohman pleaded guilty to a charge of 2nd-degree assault in February. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property was dismissed at his sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, the train's engineer said Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive in Sauk Rapids, wrapped his arms around the engineer's neck, and told him to speed up and get out of town.

Hohman then rummaged through a bag and grabbed a small folding knife before stabbing the victim in the forehead. Court records show the engineer and Hohman then struggled. The rail worker was able to bite Hohman's hand, free himself and jump from the train.

The train came to a stop in Sartell and Hohman was arrested nearby.

Police say they found a knife matching the description about 75 yards away. Authorities also discovered that several wires inside the locomotive had been cut causing several thousands of dollars in damage.

Court documents don't indicate a motive behind the attack.

