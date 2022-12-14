Man Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder, just moments after a Benton County judge ruled him competent to face the charge.

Twenty-year-old Christian Kane pleaded guilty in what authorities say was a murder-for-hire in Sauk Rapids.

Kane is accused of stabbing a man in his garage at the direction of the man's wife, 55-year-old Maria Foster. Foster and Kane's wife, 25-year-old Katrina Hunt, are also charged in the case. Their cases are still moving through the court system.

Court records show Foster picked up her husband from the airport and had him sit in a specific chair in the garage. When she went to get him coffee, Kane came at the husband from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the chest, neck, and back.

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe stab wounds and cuts.

Court records show Kane said Foster had told him that her husband was abusive and she wanted Kane to kill him. She allegedly told Kane that he and Hunt could move into the house once her husband was dead. Foster also allegedly said they could have all of her husband's belongings once he was dead.

Kane will be sentenced on February 24th.

