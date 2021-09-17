Man Hurt in Rollover On Highway 10 Near Randall

RANDALL -- A man was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 10 near Randall.

Thirty-five-year-old Timothy Lehmeyer of Wayzata was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.