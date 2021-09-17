Man Hurt in Rollover On Highway 10 Near Randall
RANDALL -- A man was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 10 near Randall.
Thirty-five-year-old Timothy Lehmeyer of Wayzata was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Get our free mobile app
He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.