Man Hurt in Rollover Near New London

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A man was hurt in a rollover near New London.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday night just before 11:00 on Highway 71 near New London.

Twenty-three-year-old Wilder Espinoza of Willmar was driving south when his vehicle left the road and rolled.  He was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

