Man Hits Two Police Cars, Gets Shocked by Officer

MANKATO (AP) -- A Mankato man has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly hit two squad cars and threatened an officer with his belt.

Daniel Devens was charged Monday with fleeing police and property damage, both felonies, as well as gross misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and obstructing the legal process.

According to court documents, Devens began following a squad car in his Jeep on Saturday night. He stopped in front of the squad, got out, removed his belt and threatened to use it like a whip on the officer. He got back in his Jeep and a pursuit ensued.

Officers blocked him in but he hit two squad cars before an officer stunned him.