Man Faces New Charges After Crash Victim Dies

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have filed additional charges against a man accused of leading authorities on a chase through St. Cloud after another driver has died due to the crash.

Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with fleeing a police officer resulting in death and criminal vehicular homicide in addition to the former charges of criminal vehicular operation, the theft of a vehicle, criminal damage to property, fleeing police, and drug possession.

The December 12th chase started in St. Wendel Township when a caller reported someone driving erratically, and at times, on the wrong side of the road.

Officers gave chase before Butler allegedly abandoned his SUV and stole a pickup and construction trailer.

Court records show a trail of damage left behind as Butler drove at high speeds to evade officers.

According to the criminal complaint, the chase ended when Butler drove through a stop sign and collided with a car at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and 10th Street North in St. Cloud.

The driver of the car suffered severe injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Officials with the St. Cloud Police Department report the individual died on December 22nd from injuries sustained in the crash, prompting the two additional charges.

Butler was pinned inside the pickup and had to be extricated after crashing into a large tree.

Records show police found a glass pipe, a torch, and burned aluminum foil inside the abandoned vehicle.