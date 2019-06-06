Man Faces Assault Charges After Cutting Another Man’s Ear

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces assault charges after he allegedly cut another man's ear.

The incident happened at about 9:45 Wednesday night in the 400 block of 9th Avenue North in St. Cloud.

Police say they responded to a large fight in the area, where they found a 25-year-old St. Cloud man with a cut to his ear.

Police learned the victim was hurt by 20-year-old Vincent Tran , who was found nearby, with some minor injuries of his own.

Tran was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries. While at the hospital, police say he tried to run from officers but was caught.

Tran was taken to Stearns County Jail where he faces charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Escaping from Custody.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.