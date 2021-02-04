Man Dies When Pickup Collides with Train Near Ottertail

OTTERTAIL (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old man died when his pickup collided with a freight train in western Minnesota.

The crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday at a crossing southeast of the city of Ottertail.

Otter Tail County authorities say the pickup was struck on the passenger side by a northbound Canadian Pacific train.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the two crew members on the train was hurt.

The victim's name has not been released.

