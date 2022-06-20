Man Charged With Stealing Packages at St. Cloud Apartment Complex

ST. CLOUD -- A man with a lengthy criminal history is now accused of stealing packages from apartment buildings in St. Cloud.

Thirty-nine-year-old Wesley Haflich is charged with three counts of felony 2nd-degree burglary.

According to the charging complaint, St. Cloud Police responded to an apartment complex on County Road 120 last Monday. Surveillance video showed a man forcing open the entry doors to three different apartment buildings and removing packages from the mail area.

The officer recognized the man in the surveillance video as Haflich from an earlier traffic stop.

Haflich and another man are also seen removing a television from the common area of one of the buildings.

Police were called to a different apartment complex the following day and found Haflich at the scene. He was taken into custody and allegedly admitted to the thefts.

