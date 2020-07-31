Man Charged With Providing Drug That Caused Date’s Overdose

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A man is charged in Ramsey County with murder and manslaughter after authorities say a woman he met on a dating app overdosed on a drug he gave her.

The Ramsey County medical examiner determined 43-year-old Thea Renae Toles died of toxicity caused by a narcotic commonly known as a ``date rape'' drug.

A criminal complaint says police responded to Edward Zappa's Mounds View home on Nov. 29 after he called 911 to report that the woman wasn't breathing.

Toles was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say they found texts between Zappa and others indicating that Zappa used the drug and provided it to others.