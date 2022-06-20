Man Charged With Assault After Downtown St. Cloud Knife Incidents

ST. CLOUD -- A man is charged with felony assault after incidents in downtown St. Cloud Thursday that left two men with knife wounds.

Forty-year-old Matthew Larson is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 100 block of 9th Avenue North after a man had entered a business at around 8:20 p.m., bleeding profusely from his hand, and asking for towels. The man reported he had an altercation with another man near Germain Towers.

Video surveillance showed the two men exchanging words before the first man punches Larson twice. The video shows Larson raising his hand to block the second punch allegedly holding a knife. The first man immediately recoils and grabs his hand after the punch and Larson runs off.

Police received a report of another assault about 90 minutes later. A man said he was talking on his phone while walking home near US Bank in downtown St. Cloud shortly after 10:00 p.m. when Larson walked past him and asked who he was talking to. The victim didn't answer and kept walking. Shortly afterward, the victim said Larson walked passed him again and struck his hand with a knife causing a deep laceration.

Police tracked Larson for more than an hour before finding him in the area of 11th Avenue North. He was booked into the Stearns County Jail.

