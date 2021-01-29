Man Charged in Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in St. Paul

ST, PAUL (AP) -- Prosecutors in Ramsey County say a Maplewood man, accused in a fatal hit-and-run, spent hours drinking at a bar before the crash.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday charges Robert Kinney with criminal vehicular homicide-leaving the scene in the Jan. 22 crash which killed John Benjamin in St. Paul.

Police say the 68-year-old victim was walking near an intersection when he was struck and died at the scene.

Investigators say they received an anonymous tip that Kinney was drinking heavily that night at the 5-8 Tavern in Maplewood and that his car matched the description of the one police were seeking.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app