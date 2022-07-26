Man Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats

Meeker County Sheriff's Office

GREENLEAF TWP -- A complaint of cars doing burnouts led to the arrest of a man on charges of making terroristic threats.

Meeker County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to complaints of cars doing burnouts in Greenleaf Township just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, deputies learned of a man who flashed a handgun and threatened to shoot up the place before leaving the area.

Following an investigation, 20-year-old Noe Hernandez of Glencoe was arrested Monday for allegedly making terroristic threats.

Hernandez was booked into the Meeker County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.

