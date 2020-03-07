Man Arrested After Crashing Truck in Kidnapping Attempt

AITKIN (AP) -- A 32-year-old Minnesota man is in custody after he allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash while trying to kidnap a woman.

Reports say police responded to the crash Friday afternoon just outside the city of Aitkin. Two witnesses said the man pulled into their driveway, physically put the woman in his pickup truck and drove away.

Both witnesses chased the man in their vehicles. At one point two of the vehicles collided. One of them left the road and rolled over.

The pickup driver fled into the woods but police used a dog to track him down and arrest him.