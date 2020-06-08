Mall of America Will Reopen This Week After Delay

The Mall of America was all set to open on June 1st, but all that changed after the riots and protests after the death of George Floyd.

They have decided to give it another shot and announced that they will reopen on June 10th, with some retailers offering curbside pickup right now. The Mall of America was closed on March 18th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MOA is keeping its visitors health in mind with increased cleaning, physical distancing reminders, hand sanitizer throughout the mall, reduced hours, reduced seating in food areas, and plexiglass dividers between guests and staff.

You can get a full list of the retailers that will open on Wednesday here, and check out what stores are offering curbside pickup here.

They'll have curbside pickup available in both the East and West ramps when the MOA reopens this week, currently, pickup is being done at the North entrance.

None of the mall's entertainment attractions like Nickelodeon Universe are ready to reopen yet, they say they are still waiting on guidance from state officials before firing up the rides again.