Make Plans to Attend the Biggest Oktoberfest in Minnesota
Coming up within the next month or two (usually the end of September) will begin all of the Oktoberfest celebrations Some of them are actually in October. And one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations does happen in October.
New Ulm, Minnesota has a HUGE Oktoberfest celebration. It's so big that it has to last for two days to get everything in. This year it's October 7 and 8 and the next weekend, October 13 and 14.
Come to one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the nation! This traditional festival is modeled after one of the world’s largest celebrations, held each year for several centuries in Munich, Germany. New Ulm’s version takes place during the first two full weekends in October, with festivities happening all over town! The main locations for Oktoberfest in 2023 are Historic Downtown, Best Western Plus, Schell’s Brewery, and Morgan Creek Vineyards.
There are brewery tours at Schell Brewery, there are "winedown" events, there are group events that are Oktoberfest related, a farmer's market, a parade, and so much more. Apparently the second weekend is the main event weekend. But there are great events to attend both weekends.
Sounds like there are events that are just adults, but there are also events that can include the entire family. Best to try and book ar room now if you are planning to partake in any of the festivities for either weekend.
There are also plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations going on with the local breweries as well. Keep checking back for events at Beaver Island, Back Shed, Bad Habit, and Pantown brewing. More and more events and celebrations will be announced as we get closer to September, which is when most of the Oktoberfest events will occur.
