The St. Marcellus mission group's annual garage sale runs from May 15th at noon through May 18th at noon.

The sale is at Holy Spirit Church (2405 Walden Way) in St. Cloud.

Read More: St. Marcellus Annual Garage Sale | https://wjon.com/events-st-cloud/st-marcellus-annual-garage-sale/15-may-2024-holy-spirit-church/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral