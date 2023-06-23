Mailboxes Damaged in Rural Morrison County
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating some damage to several mailboxes.
Their office was called to a home about two miles northwest of Little Falls Thursday.
Deputies found several mailboxes that were damaged in the area along 170th Street, 105th Avenue, and 110th Avenue.
Get our free mobile app
These incidents are believed to be related and happened sometime overnight between 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- 50th Anniversary of Lemonade Art Fair At SCSU
- Catholic Charities Leader Stepping Down
- $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
- Sartell Finalizes Purchases of Former Paper Mill Site
- Scooter's Coffee Proposed for Downtown Sauk Rapids
LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.