Mail Theft in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting mail theft on the 3200 block of 15th Street North. The suspect is pictured above. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says the suspect was seen driving a light blue or green Chevy Trailblazer.

The Benton County Sherriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week either Friday night or Saturday morning an AT&T tower in the Sauk Rapids area was broken into.

Mages says there are some stolen vehicles reported recently in St. Cloud. A silver 2008 Ford Focus with a black spoiler was stolen in the 500 block of 10th avenue south. License plate is EHU 861. On the 800 block of 17th avenue south a 2006 silver and blue in color Chevy Impala was stolen. The license plate is DCN 549. The vehicle has rust on the doors and a sticker of a boot on the back window.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.