Magazine Leads to Explosives Charges Against Minnesota Man

BROWNSVILLE (AP) -- A Minnesota man has run afoul of federal prosecutors after a magazine photograph showed him firing a flare off the hood of his truck.

Reports say Kenneth Miller of Brownsville made his initial appearance in St. Paul on Wednesday on federal charges of manufacturing firearms and explosives.

Federal investigators began looking into Miller's activities after "Popular Science" ran a 2019 article with a photo of Miller launching a flare off the hood of his truck.