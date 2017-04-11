Madonna M. Gibbens, 83, Big Lake

March 26, 1934 - April 9, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake for Madonna M. Gibbens, 83 of Big Lake who passed away at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on Sunday. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may call one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Madonna was born on March 26, 1934 in Minneapolis to Edwin and Lillian (Vorachek) Hodge. She was married to Robert Gibbens on January 22, 1955 in Minneapolis at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. They spent summers in Big Lake until moving there permanently in 2002. Madonna was a teacher, working for St. Paul, Anoka and St. Francis School Districts for 35 years and retired in 2000. She worked with special needs children of all grade levels. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake. Madonna volunteered at church and also at Unity and Monticello Big Lake Hospitals. She enjoyed shopping, going out to lunch, swimming, and waterskiing (she taught her kids and grandkids to ski). She loved music, choir, Bach Society of MN, flying in small aircrafts, and Big Eagle Lake. Madonna enjoyed baking tater tot hotdish, Rice Krispie and Special K bars. Faith was very important to her.