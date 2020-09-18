Lynx Top Mercury To Advance In Playoffs

The Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-79 in the second round of the WNBA playoffs. The Lynx, who had a bye in the first round, advance to the WNBA semifinals with the win.

Damiris Dantas led the Lynx with 22 points while adding eight rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield scored 17 points and Napheesa Collier dished out a team-high six assists.

The Lynx will take on the Seattle Storm Sunday afternoon to begin a best-of-five series. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ABC.