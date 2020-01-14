Lynx Hire Former Star Katie Smith as Assistant Coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minnesota Lynx have hired Katie Smith as the lead assistant on coach Cheryl Reeve's staff.

Smith is the franchise's third-leading all-time scorer.

She was head coach of the New York Liberty the last two seasons. Smith played her first seven years in the WNBA with the Lynx and is tied for fifth in league history in points.

She guided the Lynx to their first appearance in the playoffs in 2003. Smith won WNBA titles in 2006 and 2008 with Detroit when Reeve was an assistant coach.

The 45-year-old Smith retired in 2013 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.