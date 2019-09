Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named WNBA Rookie of the Year. The announcement came down this morning. Collier was named on 29 of 43 ballots, is the third No. 6 overall pick to win Rookie of the Year (Temeka Johnson 2005, Betty Lennox 2000) and the lowest draft selection since Johnson in 2005 to win the award.

Collier averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a game while leading the team averaging 33 minutes played per game.