Lynx Acquire Minnesota Native Rachel Banham

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Lynx made their first splash in free agency by acquiring guard Rachel Banham from the Connecticut Sun in a sign-and-trade.

The Lynx sent a 2021 second-round pick as part of the deal.

Banham, a Lakeville North and University of Minnesota graduate, joins the Lynx after spending her first four WNBA seasons with Connecticut after being selected 4th overall in 2016.

She holds career averages of 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.4 minutes per game.

Banahm will help fill a need at guard with Danielle Robinson and Semione Augustas leaving in free agency, and Odyssey Sims suspended for the first two games of the season.

The Lynx will tip off their 23rd WNBA season on Friday, May 15, at 7:00 p.m. in Chicago against the Sky.