Luna Cathryn Harper-Sadergaski, 3, Sartell

June 19, 2018 - June 22, 2021

Memorial Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Luna Cathryn Harper-Sadergaski, age 3, who passed away on Tuesday at Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. Pastor Maggie Berndt-Dreyer and Pastor Jeff Sackett will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Luna Cathryn Harper-Sadergaski was born on June 19, 2018 in Minneapolis to parents Amy (Harper) Einhaus and Richard Sadergaski. Luna gave her family a lifetime of love during her three years on earth. She touched so many hearts, was a true warrior and fighter. Luna battled a lifetime of seizures and medical setbacks, due to a diagnosis of Lissencephaly, but she continued to show immense strength. She loved music and music therapy and was overjoyed when she saw the Teletubbies or Peppa Pig. Luna was loved by all who met her.

Survivors include her parents, Amy and Richard of Sartell; sisters, Elle and Sawyer Einhaus, both at home; paternal grandmother, Yvonne Randall of Sartell, maternal grandparents, Ronald and Cathryn Harper of Sartell; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Lake William; and grandfather, Paul Sadergaski.

Luna’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the teachers, nurses, therapists and entire medical staff involved in her care throughout her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.