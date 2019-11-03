Lumberjacks Shut Out RiverWolves, Blizzard Fall to Wilderness

The Granite City Lumberjacks earned their second straight shutout win, while the St. Cloud Blizzard dropped their third straight game on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks earned the 9-0 win over Wausau RiverWolves with goals from Daymin Dodge, Jonah Jangula, Troy Dahlheimer, Sean Davidson, Tal Halliday, and Logan Stellmach. Goalkeeper Bailey Huber made a perfect 19 saves.

The St. Cloud Blizzard fell 3-2 in overtime to the Minnesota Wilderness. Ryan Green and Luke Aquaro each netted a goal in the game. Goalkeeper Sam Metcalf made 38 saves and allowed three goals.

The Lumberjacks improve to 10-3 and will travel to New Ulm on Friday to face the Steel at 7:10 p.m.

The Blizzard fall to 4-11 and will face the Wilderness again on the road on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.