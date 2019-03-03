Lumberjacks Fall to North Stars

The Granite City Lumberjacks snapped their win streak with a loss to Breezy Point on the road on Saturday.

The North Stars opened up the game with two scored in the first period. Granite City battled hard but remained scoreless through the first two. In the third, they finally ended the shutout and closed the gap to 2-1.

In the final minutes of the period, the North Stars sealed the game by netting their third. Granite City fell 3-1 despite outshooting Breezy Point 41-18 in the game.

Zach DeBoom scored the lone goal for the Lumberjacks. Matt Fitzgerald made 16 saves and allowed two goals.

The Lumberjacks fall to 36-7-2. They will travel to New Ulm on Friday to take on the Steel. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.