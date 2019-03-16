Lumberjacks Blow Out the Blizzard

The Granite City Lumberjacks dominated against the Alexandria Blizzard at home on Friday night.

Alexandria put up the first point, but from then on it was all about the Lumberjacks. They scored one to tie it up in the first 1-1. In the second they netted three goals to push the lead out to 4-1. Then in third, they dumped on two more and for a blowout 6-1 win.

The Blizzard outshot Granite City 26-25 in the game. Grant Troumbly led the team with three goals. Hunter Schwehr , Trevor Dummer , and Jack Flattum each added one. David Mulligan made 25 saves and allowed only one goal.

The Lumberjacks will hit the ice again on Saturday night when they rematch the Blizzard in Alexandria. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.