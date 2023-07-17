September 18, 1925 - July 15, 2023

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Luke (Lucille) Hoschette, who died July 15, 2023, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Thursday, July 20, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 21, until the time of the funeral.

Lucille was born September 18, 1925, to William and Lucille (Becker) Hoschette in St. Paul, Minn., the first of their five children. She attended St. James Catholic School in St. Paul (grade 1–4), Linwood Public School in St. Paul (grade 5–6), Holy Spirit in St. Paul (grade 7–8), St. Francis High School in St. Paul (grade 9–10), and St. Agnes High School in St. Paul (grade 11–12). Upon graduation from St. Agnes High School, she was awarded a scholarship to the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph. She entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on December 4, 1948, was received into the novitiate June 15, 1949, receiving the name Sister Luke, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1950, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1953. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee on July 11, 2000, and her 60th anniversary in 2010.

S. Luke received a bachelor’s degree in business education from the College of Saint Benedict, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind., and a master’s degree in hospital administration from St. Louis University, St. Louis, Mo. After making profession, she served in several business-related ministries until 1966, when she moved to Mount Benedict Monastery, Ogden, Utah. She served as administrator at St. Benedict’s Hospital in Ogden until 1971, when she returned to Minnesota and was engaged in community service and as administrator at St. Raphael’s Home in St. Cloud. In 1978, she asked to return to Ogden and served in various capacities that included mission effectiveness, health care financial services, as corporate secretary, and as administrative assistant at Ogden Regional Medical Center (formerly St. Benedict’s Hospital).

When the sisters at Mount Benedict became an independent monastery in 1994, S. Luke was one of the 11 founding members. She retired from administrative work at Ogden Regional Medical Center in 2003 but remained on the hospital Board of Trustees and Board of Directors for St. Benedict’s Foundation. In 2011, S. Luke and many volunteers assembled the archives of Mount Benedict Monastery and the Ogden Regional Medical Center before, in June 2013, the members of Mount Benedict Monastery moved back to Saint Benedict’s Monastery in St. Joseph. Here, S. Luke undertook a variety of community service ministries. She moved to Saint Scholastica Convent in 2016 where she continued to serve the community and was engaged in a special prayer ministry.

Known as a perfectionist, S. Luke was a dynamic woman, a very hard and reliable worker, and had a wonderful sense of humor which she was able to use in her own gifted way.

S. Luke is survived by the sisters in her Benedictine community. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Theresa Marie, Sister Rosemary, OSB, Corinne Bannick, and her brother, William.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.