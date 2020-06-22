Luella P. Peterson, 93, Princeton

November 13, 1926 - June 18, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held for Luella P. Peterson, 93, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, with a visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM. Luella entered into her heavenly home on June 18, 2020, at the Elim Home in Princeton. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, next to her beloved husband, Reuben.

Luella was born on November 13, 1926, to Ed and Mabel (Talberg) Stay and raised on the family farm in rural Princeton. She attended the Princeton School System. Later she married Reuben Peterson, whom she had know her entire life. Reuben purchased a farm in the Princeton area in 1947 where they lived their entire lives, farming for about 45 years. In addition to being a farmer’s wife, Luella was employed at Federal Cartridge Co. for about 32 years. Luella was always involved in numerous church activities. She liked gardening, flowers, and farm life. Luella will be tremendously missed by her family and friends, however, we will see her again in a healed body and a perfect place.

Luella is survived by her son, Les, of Coon Rapids; brother, Roger (Marlene) of Milwaukee, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reuben; and siblings, Russell Stay, Evelyn Halverson, Arliss Abrahamson, and Leslie Allen Stay.