Luella A. Wilhelm, 97, St. Cloud

January 18, 1921 - January 21, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 27, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Luella A. Wilhelm, age 97, of St. Cloud, who died Sunday at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Father LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be two hours prior to services Saturday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are 22entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Luella was born on January 18, 1921 in Bloomington, Minnesota to Philip and Clara (Bungert) Blatz, the sixth of eight children. Growing up on the family farm, Luella learned early on the values of faith in God, cherishing family and working hard. On November 8, 1946 at Assumption Catholic Church in Richfield, she married Bernard Wilhelm, a neighbor and classmate she had known her whole life. They spent 61 wonderful years together living in Minneapolis, Mankato, Alexandria and St. Cloud. Luella was a kind, gentle woman who was devoted to her family. Her life revolved around caring for her home and the people she loved. She loved sewing, gardening, and tackling the daily crossword puzzle. Luella was a wonderful mother, always putting her children’s needs before her own. She loved being a grandmother and logged many hours watching over her grandchildren. In her later years, she delighted in spending time with her family, particularly with her two great-granddaughters.