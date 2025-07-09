This content was produced in partnership with Esportinsider.

Minnesota’s 20 casinos have a history of doling out some big winners and huge jackpots to players. And, the past few weeks have not disappointed, with 2 large slots jackpots paid out. One player won more than $123,000 at the Mystic Lake Casino, while another lucky slot player, called Steve, took home a $150,000 jackpot from the Black Bear Casino just south of Duluth.

Minnesota is home to 20 physical casinos, but the online casino market is not yet regulated. However, players play table games and online slots via offshore casinos. Offshore sites are accessible from virtually anywhere in the US, so players can play from California or any other state, including the North Star State. The sites offer generous bonuses, as well as a wide range of games, with slots proving the most popular with online players, according to gambling expert Viola D’Elia.

Slots aren’t just popular at online casinos; they have long been the most popular option at physical casinos, too. Players appreciate their simplicity combined with the sizeable jackpots that many of the games offer. Bettors don’t need to learn to win lines or bet types, as the most basic slots simply require the player to add their money and spin the reels. Progressive jackpots can offer prizes of millions of dollars if the prize gets that high before it is won.

Minnesota’s proliferation of casinos means that the state sees its fair share of big slot winners. In April, it was reported that one player took home a $123k jackpot from Mystic Lake. Located in Prior Lake, Mystic Lake Casino is the largest in the state and is home to more than 4,000 slot machines.

One player in Black Bear Casino went one better than that, though, taking home a $150,000 jackpot from Black Bear Casino. Black Bear is located just outside Duluth and features around 1,800 slot machines as well as a host of table games, a hotel, and other amenities. The player, who Black Bear later reported as being named Steve, won the jackpot on the Lightning Buffalo Link machine at the end of April.

The Lightning Buffalo Link machine is an updated version of the original Buffalo Link machine, with an added layer of jackpot. The player needs to hit all 20 buffalo in the Hold & Spin bonus during the Free Spins bonus. While that might sound like a lot of prerequisites, Steve is proof that lightning can strike.

Although many players can only dream of hitting more than $100,000 in a single jackpot, even these figures pale in comparison to some of the biggest slot machine wins. The biggest-ever online prize was taken by UK player Jon Heywood, who picked up just over $20 million on the Mega Moolah machine on the Betway website. In terms of physical wins, a software engineer from LA took home a $39.7m jackpot playing a Megabucks slot machine at the Excalibur Hotel Casino on the Strip.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.