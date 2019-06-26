Lucille V. Larson, 96, St. Cloud

February 15, 1923 - June 24, 2019

Memorial Services will be at 11 am on June 29, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud for Lucille V. Larson, 96, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Rev. Darin Seaman will officiate and burial will be at Maywood Covenant Church Cemetery in Foley. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lucille was born on February 15, 1923 to Walter and Maude (Silbaugh) Weber in Rogers, MN. She married Ward Larson on November 1, 1947. In 1944, Lucille opened her own beauty shop in Foley. She had a keen sense for business and owned and operated motels and several other businesses with her husband. Lucille enjoyed shopping, going to the casino, crossword puzzles and watching Fox news. Lucille loved spending time with her family. She was a generous and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always put her family first. She was known to her great grandchildren as “The Great One,” a name she chose herself. Lucille had a wonderful sense of humor and shared many memories of her life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her son, Ronald (Karen) Larson of St. Cloud; daughter, Debra Rieland (Scott Nieters) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Monica (Matt) Lohry of Wisconsin, Aaron (Karen) Rieland of Avon, Ashley (Keith) Frieler of Sartell, Adrianne Larson of St. Cloud; great grandchildren, Grace, Audrey and Charlie Rieland, Samuel, Mitchell and Lucille “Lucy” Lohry, Tate and Talen Frieler and Kevin Estes.

She is preceded in passing by her parents; husband Ward; sisters, Margaret, Janet; and brother, James.

A special thank you to close friend, Judy Murphy and caregivers, Anna Harren and Lindsey Jernberg.