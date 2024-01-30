Love Comedy? Popular Comedian Announced for MN State Fair Show

We all love the music shows that happen throughout the year, and also the Grandstand shows at the Great Minnesota Get-together, otherwise known as the Minnesota State Fair. But when some great comedians come along for a show at the state fair, I'm totally in!

One of the favorites of the area, Nate Bargatze is scheduled to be at the Minnesota State Fair as one of the grandstand shows.

It's Bargatze's Be Funny tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 2nd at 10am. You can access tickets through the State Fair website.

If you are not familiar with Bargatze's comedy, it's very family friendly. In fact, that is kind of his schtick. His comedy focuses around his own family and some fun anecdotes.

Last year in an interview he was asked why he makes sure to keep his comedy clean. He answered that he "never wants to disappoint his parents".

Ticket prices are set at 5 different levels. they range in prices is as follows, according to the press release: : $77, $97, $107, $197 (all reserved seating) & $154 (Party Deck).

The show during the state fair is scheduled for August 24th, which is a Saturday.

We will continue to bring you the State Fair Grandstand lineup as we get the schedule.

