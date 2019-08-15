Louise Marie (Wicktor) Bukoskey, 71, Princeton

November 7, 1947 - August 13, 2019

Louise Marie (Wicktor) Bukoskey was born November 7, 1947, in Princeton, Minnesota. She passed away on August 13, 2019 at the age of 71.

She was the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Volker) Wicktor. She grew up in the Princeton area on a farm and graduated from Princeton High School in 1965. During 1965-66, she attended Grand Rapids Vocational Technical School for Nursing. Louise graduated in August 1966 and passed the State Board exam in September 1966 to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Louise worked at the Princeton Hospital for several months. In 1967, she moved to Minneapolis and worked there until she married Bob Bukoskey on May 11, 1968. They lived their first two years of marriage in the San Diego, California area, as Bob was in the U.S. Navy. After discharge from the Navy in 1970, they returned to Minnesota and settled down in Champlin. They would spend their winters at their place in Mesa, Arizona. Louise worked many years doing part-time office work in the Osseo area. She did volunteer work for several years at both Mercy and Unity Hospitals. Her family was her whole life and they always came first. Louise will be remembered for her smile and her outgoing ways.

Louise is preceded in death by her brother Chuck (December 12, 1969) and her father (March 5, 1995) and her mother (September 13, 2005).

Louise is survived by her loving husband Bob and 3 children; Brian (Heidi) of Frisco, TX, Ken of Elk River and Kim (Justin) of Minneapolis, three grandchildren: Kale, Bradley and Brielle; special friends, Ken & Sharon Sandberg; and soul sister, Cathy Mager.