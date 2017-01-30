Louis P. Coulombe, 82, Sauk Rapids

July 7, 1934 - January 26, 2017

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Louis P. Coulombe, age 82, who passed away Thursday at Country Manor Healthcare Center in Sartell. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Louis Paul Coulombe was born July 7, 1934 in International Falls to Theodore & Marie (Turenne) Coulombe. He grew up in International Falls and has been a resident of Granite Care Home since 1964. Louie worked at Target and the St. Cloud YMCA. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Louie enjoyed living in the Sauk Rapids Community, visiting with people especially the coffee club at Coborn’s, country music, and family.