Louis “Louie” T. LeBlanc, 70, Rice

March 14, 1954 - March 23, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Louis T. LeBlanc, age 70, who passed away Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church.

Louie was born March 14, 1954 in St. Cloud to Donald and Rita (Palmersheim) LeBlanc. He married Mary Beumer on September 11, 1982 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Louie lived in the St. Cloud area his entire life and was the owner/operator of Louie’s Bait Shop for 30 years, retiring at the age of 52. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Louie loved owning his own bait shop, spending time on the Mississippi River, pheasant hunting, fishing every day, cross country skiing, and biking. He was funny, witty, honest, responsible, selfless, and a hard-worker. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of Rice; son and daughters, Anthony LeBlanc of Minneapolis, Laura (AJ) Hofer of West Fargo, ND, and Michelle (Logan) Birr of Waconia; siblings, Janelle LeBlanc of St. Joseph, Bruce (Kim) LeBlanc of Sauk Rapids, and Steve LeBlanc of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Bodie, Kendall, Blakely, Madelyn, Brooks, and Belle; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and best friend and brother, Gary (Gail) LeBlanc.